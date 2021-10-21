Texas GOP leader pays illegal voting ‘bounty’ to Democrat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The conservative Texas Republican leader who pledged bounties to those who prove fraud at the polls has paid a liberal poll watcher who reported illegal voting by a Pennsylvania registered Republican. The Dallas Morning News reports tipster Eric Frank deposited a $25,000 check from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign this week, and Patrick may be on the hook for more bounties. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports five cases of fraud in last year’s elections are being prosecuted in Pennsylvania, four involving Republicans. The cases undercut unsubstantiated assertions by Patrick and other Republicans that voter fraud cost Donald Trump re-election last year.