North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Dakota man is charged with second-degree murder in the decapitation killing this month of a man at the victim’s home on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico. A criminal complaint alleges 28-year-old Shilo Aaron Oldrock attacked and decapitated the victim with an ax on Oct. 10 and burned his head in a wood stove before fleeing. A statement Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico says Oldrock is from Fargo. Federal officials didn’t release the victim’s full name, giving only his initials. A lawyer representing Oldrock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.