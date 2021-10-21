Skip to Content
From exile, female former Afghan leader keeps fighting

By THALIA BEATY
NEW YORK (AP) — Two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, one of the country’s once-prominent female leaders is visiting the United Nations, not as a representative of her government but as a woman in exile. Fawzia Koofi was a deputy speaker of parliament and previously a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize. She fled her country in August when the Taliban entered Kabul. She came to the United Nations this week as part of a delegation of Afghan women to urge member states not to compromise on inclusion and equal rights in Afghanistan.

