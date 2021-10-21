Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers. Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued. Brown says police believe one bullet struck the two officers, who police said did not suffer injuries considered life-threatening. The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.