Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:54 pm

India hits 1B vaccine doses, worries about gap between shots

KEYT

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled its first crushing surge this year. About 75% of India’s total eligible adult population have received at least one dose, while nearly 30% are fully immunized. Coronavirus cases have fallen sharply since the devastating months earlier this year when the delta variant, first detected in India a year ago, was infecting hundreds of thousands daily. Officials have bolstered the vaccination campaign in recent months, which experts say have helped control the outbreak since. But they have expressed a new worry about the gap between people who are fully immunized and those who only gotten one dose.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content