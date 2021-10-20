France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France says it will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed as it left the European Union. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said potential sanctions include energy prices, access to (French) ports and tariffs issues. He said they would take effect in November if no deal is reached with the U.K. and Jersey.