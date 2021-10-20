Egypt: 19 killed in truck-microbus collision outside Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — State-run media says a head-on vehicle collision left at least 19 people dead and one other injured just outside the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The al-Ahram daily reported the crash took place Wednesday when a passenger microbus collided with a truck on a highway that links Cairo’s outskirts on the banks of the Nile River. Another state-run daily, Akhbar el-Yom, said the truck crossed to the wrong side of the highway and collided head-on with the microbus. Footage circulating online purported to show bodies lying on the roadside as ambulances rushed to pick up casualties.