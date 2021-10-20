Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:16 am

Bitcoin tops $66,000, hits high on mainstreaming excitement

KEYT

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin jumped to a record Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time, as it rides a wave of excitement about getting further accepted by the financial establishment. Bitcoin was trading at $66,901.30, up 7.6%, as of 10:52 a.m. Eastern time. It’s roared back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That previous all-time high was nearly $64,889, according to CoinDesk. A day earlier, the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin attracted huge interest from investors, giving another boost to the surging field of cryptocurrencies. 

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content