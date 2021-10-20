Biogen CEO: ‘Major bottleneck’ still limits Alzheimer’s drug

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

A new Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen brought in only $300,000 in sales during its first full quarter on the market, continuing a slow debut complicated by coverage questions and doctor concerns. The infused drug has been hailed as a potential breakthrough treatment for a fatal disease. But Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos says it has encountered a health care system that “remains a major bottleneck.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, named Aduhelm, in June and later said it was appropriate for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s. Medicare has yet to decide how it will cover Aduhelm.