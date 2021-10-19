GOP firebrand Michele Fiore enters Nevada governor’s race

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas City Councilwoman who gained national attention for her support of anti-government militia members who clashed with federal law officers during armed standoffs last decade is running for governor of Nevada. Republican Michele Fiore announced her plan Tuesday at a news conference in Las Vegas. She’s stepping into a GOP race already crowded with seven Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Other announced Republican candidates include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller. Fiore will likely draw support from conservative Republicans who see her as a champion for gun rights and an advocate for Donald Trump.