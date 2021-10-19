Drug suspect police linked to Breonna Taylor enters plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A convicted drug dealer who was a target of police raids the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by officers has been offered probation for a long list of drug crimes. Louisville prosecutors are recommending probation for drug dealer Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s former boyfriend. Glover pleaded guilty to several charges last week, including a drug trafficking charge for his arrest on March 13, 2020, the night Taylor was killed. Taylor was fatally shot by police serving a narcotics search warrant. It was one of five warrants served that night targeting a drug operation involving Glover and other accomplices.