Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been questioned in a deposition for a lawsuit brought against him by protesters. They say Trump’s security team roughed them up in 2015 during the early days of his presidential campaign. A lawyer for the plaintiffs said Trump testified Monday under oath behind closed doors at Trump Tower in New York City for several hours. In a statement following the deposition, Trump said the protesters were to blame for the scuffle and called their claims baseless. The plaintiffs’ lawyer said Trump was questioned on a variety of topics, including comments at campaign rallies in which he appeared to encourage security personnel to treat protesters harshly.