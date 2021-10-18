Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sweden’s foreign minister is visiting Israel in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians. Sweden’s Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to do so since the end of the Cold War. Its former foreign minister’s comments on the conflict in recent years drew angry responses from Israeli officials. Ann Linde tweeted that her visit Monday — the first by a Swedish foreign minister in a decade — marks a “new beginning.” She visited Israel’s Holocaust memorial and met with Israeli officials.