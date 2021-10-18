South Dakota lawmakers summon key figures for Noem inquiry

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee sent letters requesting Noem’s secretary of labor and the former director of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, to show up at a meeting next week. While it was not clear what will be asked of the women, the move showed lawmakers want more answers from the Republican governor on an episode that that has sparked concerns from ethics experts.