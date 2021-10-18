Sinclair Broadcast Group identifies data breach
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it’s suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained. The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.