Nevada governor suffers minor injuries in weekend car crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was in a weekend car crash in the Las Vegas metro area and is resting at home after getting minor injuries. A Sisolak spokesperson says Las Vegas police are investigating the two-vehicle collision that happened Sunday. Sisolak’s office says in a statement that the Democratic governor and the driver of the other car were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The governor’s office says Sisolak spent less than two hours in the hospital. Police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the governor was driving one of the vehicles and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

