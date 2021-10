LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others. Vanessa Bryant says in court papers she has suffered “severe emotional distress.” Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error. Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Attorneys for Los Angeles County say the county has “great sympathy” for Bryant’s losses.