District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Progressive prosecutors around the country are increasingly declaring they just won’t enforce some GOP-backed state laws. They are acting in response to some of the most controversial new changes in recent years — near-total abortion bans, voting restrictions, limits on certain protest activity, laws aimed at LGBTQ people, and restrictions on mask requirements. In Tennessee, Nashville prosecutor Glenn Funk has made a habit of resisting GOP-passed laws. He says people in his city “really want a common sense approach to the criminal justice system that keeps us safe and does not incarcerate folks without good reason.” 

