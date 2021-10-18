Biden: Teachers ‘most consequential’ people after parents

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have recognized the 2021 and 2020 national teachers of the year and all teachers for the work they do. President Biden was a surprise guest at Monday’s White House ceremony. He says teachers are the “single most consequential people in the world” beyond a person’s parents. Jill Biden says she was inspired by her grandmother, who taught in a one-room schoolhouse. The 2021 National Teacher of the Year is Juliana Urtubey, a special education teacher from Las Vegas. The 2020 National Teacher is Tabatha Rosproy, who teaches preschool in Winfield, Kansas.