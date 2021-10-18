6 people, including 1 American, slain at ranch in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica say six people are dead, including a U.S. man, in what may have been a robbery at the American’s ranch in the Central American country. The national detectives’ agency said Monday that the victim has been identified as Steve Sandusky, but did not offer a U.S. hometown for him. The agency says Sandusky was a resident of Costa Rica and owned the ranch in Puntarenas province, south of San Jose, the capital. The other five victims are believed to be Costa Rican nationals who Sandusky had asked to come to the ranch to repair agricultural machinery.