Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis and other stars, dies at 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83. In a Facebook post early Sunday, Terie Tutt wrote that her father died at home surrounded by his family. Elvis Presley Enterprises noted that Tutt drummed for Elvis with the TCB Band from 1969 until 1977, joining the band put together by James Burton for Elvis’ 1969 Las Vegas opening and staying with Elvis until his death in 1977. He toured with Neil Diamond’s band and recorded and played with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks and Michael McDonald, among others.