Part of stand at Dutch club Nijmegen collapses, no injuries

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (AP) — A small section of stand at Dutch top-flight club NEC Nijmegen’s Goffert Stadium has collapsed as fans of Vitesse Arnhem celebrated their team’s 1-0 victory. There are no reports of any injuries. Arnhem players were celebrating on the field in front of their fans after the match Sunday when the lowest section of the stand collapsed. About 35 people were standing on the section that was affected. One player put his hands on his head when it happened before other players punched the air when it became apparent that nobody had been hurt. Fans quickly clambered upwards, away from the affected part of the stand. NEC director Wilco van Schaik told Dutch broadcaster NOS that as far as he knew nobody was injured.