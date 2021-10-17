German Greens agree to start formal talks on new government

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Green party has given its blessing to opening formal coalition talks on a new government that would speed up the country’s exit from coal-fueled power and the expansion of renewable energy. A congress of the environmentalist party signed off Sunday on negotiators’ recommendation to open full-fledged talks on a government led by center-left Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. The pro-business Free Democrats, who usually ally with the center-right, would be the third partner. Their leadership is expected to give its approval on Monday. Scholz hopes his new government will be in place by Christmas, putting outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into the opposition.