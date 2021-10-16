Removing the %&*@ from Maine’s vanity plates will take time

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

A Maine law banning obscene license plates goes into effect Monday, but getting the foul language off the roads and highways won’t happen overnight. Rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of profane language. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the process includes public comment and will likely take two to four months. Requests for so-called vanity license plates that are deemed to be potentially offensive will be on hold in the meantime until the rules are sorted out.