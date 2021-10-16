Iran sentences ex-central bank chief to 10 years in prison

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A judiciary spokesperson says a court has sentenced the former governor of Iran’s central bank to 10 years in prison for violating the country’s currency system. The spokesperson says the former central bank chief also had a role in smuggling foreign currency. A former deputy to the bank chief was sentenced to eight years in prison on the same charges. Eight others were also sentenced to various prison terms. All of the defendants have the right to appeal the verdicts. The former central bank chief was in the post for five years until 2018 under former President Hassan Rouhani.