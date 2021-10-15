Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix says it has fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer,” which some have condemned as being transphobic. Netflix said Friday that it fired the employee for sharing “commercially sensitive” information that appeared in a Bloomberg news article that mentioned how much the streaming service had paid for the special. Netflix says it understands that the employee “may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt.” Transgender employees and activist groups have criticized the special for what they say are anti-trans remarks. But a Netflix exec has said the show won’t be pulled.