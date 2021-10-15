Lava flow from Spanish island volcano likened to a tsunami

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — A second 4.5-magnitude earthquake in two days has rattled the Spanish island of La Palma. The two quakes were the strongest to hit the Canary Island off northwest Africa since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19. Rivers of molten rock that scientists described on Friday as “a true lava tsunami” forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday. La Palma’s government says about 7,000 people in all have had to flee since the eruption. Spain’s Higher Center for Scientific Research says the volcano has coughed up ocean sediment that pre-dates the island’s formation 2 million years ago,