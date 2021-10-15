Dutch government to lower energy taxes amid surge in prices

AP National News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Cabinet minister says the Dutch government is planning a multibillion euro package to help households cope with soaring energy bills. The Netherlands is the latest European nation to seek to deal with the effects of surging prices for electricity and gas. The state secretary for economic affairs and climate told reporters Friday that the government plans to slash taxes on energy in a move that would save the average household about 400 euros ($463) per year. Earlier this week, the European Union’s executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices.