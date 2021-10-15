Delicate dance for Trump, Youngkin in campaign’s final weeks

By JILL COLVIN and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called in to a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021. While schedules could evolve in the final weeks of the campaign, there is little expectation they will campaign together before the election. The dynamic reflects the complex balancing act between Trump and Youngkin and could emerge as a model for other Republicans who face competitive campaigns in 2022 while Trump remains the party’s most influential figure.