Bus falls into sinkhole as storms lash Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A bus transporting oil refinery workers has fallen into a sinkhole in the center of Greece’s second-largest city as a storm continued to batter the country. Authorities said all 15 people on the bus in Thessaloniki were unharmed. Hundreds of homes in Athens, Greece’s capital, were flooded. Major roads remained closed as the storm headed east across the country. Flooding killed one person on the Greek island of Evia, where the severe weather compounded the damage from a massive August wildfire. Rescue crews located the man’s body on Friday.

