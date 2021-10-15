Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill

By ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that although he expects his social safety net and climate spending package to shrink, “we’ll come back and get the rest” after it’s passed, a seeming effort to assuage progressives worried their priorities may get cut in the negotiations. Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to reduce the sweeping package down to about $2 trillion in spending, which would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. The proposal includes everything from free childcare and community college to dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors and a number of significant provisions meant to combat climate change, all key items for progressives, but moderates have balked at the original $3.5 trillion price tag.