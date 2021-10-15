Skip to Content
3 German parties aim to start formal coalition talks

By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Three German parties have announced that they aim to open formal coalition talks, moving a big step closer to a new government that would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc into opposition. The prospective partners said Friday they have a major opportunity to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and combat climate change following their showings in Germany’s Sept. 26 election. The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, decided that they were ready to plunge into coalition negotiations after about a week of exploratory talks. If the talks are successful, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz will become Germany’s new leader. Scholz served as finance minister and vice chancellor in the outgoing government. 

The Associated Press

