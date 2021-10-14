Skip to Content
AP National News
Caesars Entertainment, Spiegelworld ink $75M theaters deal

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment and the company that produces the show "Absinthe" in Las Vegas are teaming up on theater and dining projects in three states that will cost nearly $75 million. Caesars tells The Associated Press it has signed a deal with Spiegelworld to create new live theater projects at casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans. The work includes construction of a new theater at Caesars in Atlantic City that incorporates the historic 1929 facade of the former Warner Theater into the project.

The Associated Press

