Abortion supporters ask Oklahoma court to put 3 laws on hold

AP National News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Reproductive rights supporters are asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three anti-abortion laws on hold, including restrictions on medication-induced abortions. The appeal filed Wednesday comes after District Judge Cindy Truong said she would allow the laws to take effect Nov. 1, pending the outcome of a legal challenge. The case in Oklahoma County District Court challenged five abortion laws that were enacted last Legislative session. Truong temporarily blocked two of the five laws from taking effect, including a measure similar to a Texas abortion law that effectively bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. The state attorney general’s office has defended the new laws.