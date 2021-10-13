What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

AP National News

By EMMA H. TOBIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Health experts say it’s important to find a mask that’s comfortable so you’ll actually wear it as the coronavirus continues to circulate. Look for ones that closely fit your face without gaps, have a nose wire, and are able to block out light if you hold them up to a light source. If supplies are available, health officials say people can opt for N95 masks for personal use in certain situations. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, health officials recommend alternatives such as clear masks or cloth masks with a clear plastic panel.