US, Israel say they are exploring a ‘Plan B’ for Iran

AP National News

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Israel say they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday that discussions have begun on “other options” should Iran reject an offer to come back into compliance with the agreement if the U.S. rejoins it. They did not elaborate on what those options might be. A Biden administration priority has been to revive the deal and abandoning that goal would be a blow to its foreign policy objectives. The comments come as Iran has hinted it’s ready to return to indirect negotiations with the U.S. in Vienna but has not committed to a date.