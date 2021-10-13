Skip to Content
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile. The event had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, who was using the symbol to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. Spokesperson Mallory Blount says Walker is a “strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community” and says the symbol is offensive. Earlier Wednesday, she denied it was a swastika. Former President Donald Trump urged the football great to enter the race for the Republican nomination against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. 

The Associated Press

