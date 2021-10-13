Governor: Lt. governor’s LGBTQ comments don’t speak for NC

AP National News

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says it would be “appropriate” if Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson resigned for comments he made about sex education in public schools that critics say plainly disparaged LGBTQ people. Cooper spoke on Wednesday at a bill-signing ceremony. Robinson has taken heat since last week when a video from a church appearance in June surfaced. Many Democrats called on Robinson to resign. Robinson hasn’t apologized and says his comments were critical of books found in some public schools. Cooper says he wants people to know Robinson “does not speak for North Carolina,” which he said is a “welcoming and inclusive state.”