Florida woman charged with leaving little girl at hospital

AP National News

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami have arrested a woman who allegedly left her little girl with a stranger at a Miami hospital. An arrest report says the 33-year-old woman told authorities she did it to keep her from sleeping on the streets. Now Carolina Vizcarra faces a child abandonment charge. Police say she asked a man to watch the child while she went to the restroom, and never returned. The man just happened to be an off-duty police officer who called for help. Florida’s Department of Children and Families now has custody of the girl.