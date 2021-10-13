Delaware court hears appeal in Carter Page defamation suit

AP National News

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Supreme Court has heard arguments in a defamation lawsuit filed by a former Donald Trump campaign operative against the media company that includes Yahoo! and AOL and formerly owned HuffPost. Attorneys for Carter Page argued Wednesday that a Delaware Superior Court judge made several errors in dismissing his lawsuit in February. In the lawsuit, Page claimed that he was harmed by the publication of false and defamatory statements suggesting that he was secretly plotting with Russian officials. He was the target of a secret surveillance campaign by the FBI but was never charged with any wrongdoing.