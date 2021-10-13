Colombian cop who ran squad vetted by DEA pleads guilty

AP National News

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Colombian national police officer who was part of an elite unit that worked closely with U.S. anti-narcotics agents has pleaded guilty to charges he betrayed the Drug Enforcement Administration to the same traffickers they were jointly fighting. Juan Pablo Mosquera changed his plea Wednesday as he was set to be tried for allegedly attempting to sell information about what he thought was an impending U.S. indictment against an American who had fled probation decades earlier. His case is just the latest black eye for the DEA program to train foreign law enforcement that has been repeatedly subverted by corruption.