Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

AP National News

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney in morning trading. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. Shares in Shanghai were little changed after the government reported a surge in consumer and producer prices. Singapore’s Monetary Authority tightened its policy, citing price pressures. Shares were mostly higher on Wall Street as the S&P 500 broke a three-day losing streak. Federal Reserve minutes showed the central bank might begin to taper the unprecedented financial support it has been giving the economy since the early days of the pandemic.