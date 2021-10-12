Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

AP National News

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the Greek island of Crete three weeks after another temblor killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings. The undersea quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3, and was followed by aftershocks of up to magnitude 4.6. The main quake was felt as far as the coast of Turkey and Cyprus but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. But a small church near the epicenter that was empty at the time of the quake partially collapsed.. Hundreds of people from villages south of Crete’s largest city, Heraklion, remain homeless following a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 27.