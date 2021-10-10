North Korean leader calls for improved living conditions

AP National News

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people. But state media didn’t mention any specific comments toward Washington and Seoul during his speech. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps. The country has ramped up its missile testing activity in recent weeks while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States.