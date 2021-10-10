Brazil’s unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game

AP National News

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s president is claiming that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches prevented him from attending a game. Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos but did not because he is not vaccinated. Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend Sunday’s match which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium. Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.