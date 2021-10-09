Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:56 pm

Terror & tourism: Xinjiang eases its grip, but fear remains

KEYT

By DAKE KANG
Associated Press

XINJIANG, China (AP) — Four years after Beijing launched a brutal crackdown that swept up to a million or more Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons, its control of China’s far west Xinjiang region has entered a new era. Chinese authorities have scaled back many of most visible aspects of the far northwestern region’s high-tech police state, and a sense of normality has crept back in. But there is no doubt about who rules, and evidence of the terror of the last four years is everywhere. 

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content