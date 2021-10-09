Skip to Content
Merkel and Israel’s Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany’s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, has received a warm welcome on a farewell visit to Israel. But differences have quickly emerged on two key issues. Merkel voiced hope for reviving the international nuclear deal with Iran. That is a step that Israel opposes. She also says Germany remains committed to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. At a joint news conference Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reiterated his opposition to a Palestinian state. Merkel’s visit caps her 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. She says that once Germany has a new government, she expects her successor to follow a similar path.

The Associated Press

