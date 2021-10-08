New York public schools to end gifted and talented program

AP National News

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is phasing out its program for gifted and talented students. Critics say the program favors whites and Asian American students, while enrolling disproportionately few Black and Latino children, in the nation’s largest school system. Starting in the next school year, the city will stop giving 4-year-olds a screening test used to identify gifted and talented students, according to an outline of the plan released by the city’s education department on Friday. Despite being among the most diverse cities in the United States, New York City’s public schools have long been derided as among the most segregated. Its gifted and talented program has underscored many of the educational system’s inequities.