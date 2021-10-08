Negotiations break down at Virginia Redistricting Commission

AP National News

BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Negotiations have broken down between members of Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission. The impasse came Friday after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on which proposed legislative maps they should use as a starting point. The meeting ended after Democratic citizen co-chair Greta Harris said she was leaving. The impasse comes two days before the commission must turn in maps for Virginia’s state House and Senate districts. The commission is evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees. And it was already struggling to break a partisan divide. The commission is tasked with dividing the state’s voters into new political districts. It also must ensure that Black and minority voters are given a fair shot to elect candidates of their choice.