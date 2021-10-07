Opal Lee’s Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn’t done

AP National News

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Opal Lee’s dream of seeing Juneteenth become a federal holiday was finally realized over the summer, but the energetic woman who spent years rallying people to join her push for the day commemorating the end of slavery is hardly letting up on a lifetime of work teaching and helping others. Lee, who celebrated her 95th birthday Thursday, has devoted decades to making a difference in her Texas hometown of Fort Worth. She then saw her legacy in recent years stretch far beyond the city as she worked to get national recognition for Juneteenth.